150 Palestinians killed, 286 injured as Israeli forces continue onslaught on Gaza: Health Ministry

At least 150 Palestinians have been killed and another 286 injured as the Israeli forces continued their ongoing onslaught against them in the besieged Gaza Strip, with 12 families becoming the latest victims in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli army’s ongoing attacks on Gaza since 7 October has risen to 21,822, with 56,451 injured, the ministry said.

Authorities claim the Hamas attacks have killed around 1,200 Israelis.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.

