Global ‘Count Down 2 Ceasefire’ Campaign Mobilises for Gaza on New Year’s Eve The global campaign ‘Count Down 2 Ceasefire’ is rallying worldwide support for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Coinciding with New Year’s Eve celebrations, the campaign aims to transform the countdown to 2024 into a symbolic call for peace. The statement emphasises the stark contrast between the festive countdown and the harsh reality in Gaza, where people are counting their surviving family members. The campaign calls for global action on December 31st, shifting the focus from celebration to a demonstration for a ceasefire.