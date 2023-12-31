Middle East Monitor
Israeli journalist discusses the toll decades of barbaric attacks took on Palestinians

Israeli journalist Gideon Levy discusses the ongoing conflict and how one attack revealed the inhumanity of the Israeli people. Levy poses the question of how Palestinians should have responded to decades of attacks they had to live through. He reflects on the long-posed Israeli questions regarding the Palestinian people and blames decades of Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people for all questioned violence or hatred.

December 31, 2023 at 5:24 pm

