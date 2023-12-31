MEMO captures the reality of welcoming the New Year in Gaza Middle East Monitor captures the reality of the situation in Gaza as the New Year celebration approaches worldwide. Mohammed Asad, MEMO correspondent reports on the dire situation as 70% of Gaza City has been deemed inhabitable, while 21,000 of the population have been killed and 8,000 more remain unretrievable under the rubble of their homes. The dire situation seems to hold no hope for better days ahead, as the United States announces the continued support and weaponry supply to Israel for use in the ongoing war. Asad reports that as the war is hitting its 3-month mark, Palestinians seem to be welcoming the new year very differently from the whole world.