Revealing details of ‘Canary Mission’: a group designed to blacklist pro-Palestinian voices Investigative journalist James Bamford sheds light on Canary Mission, an anonymous pro-Israel group that compiles lists of pro-Palestinian students, professors, and community activists primarily in the US. The group then blacklists and doxes pro-Palestinian activists to make it difficult for them to find employment or progress in their careers. The report explores how Canary Mission aims to silence dissent and damage the careers of those critical of Israel.