Turkiye’s first lady wishes for year of peace, justice, prosperity

January 1, 2024 at 12:22 pm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s wife, Emine Erdogan, in Ankara, Turkiye on July 26, 2023 [Turkish Presidency/Anadolu Agency]

Turkiye’s first lady Emine Erdogan extended wishes for a year marked by peace, justice and prosperity, fostering a vision of global fairness, Anadolu Agency reports.

“I wish for a year where peace and justice prevail, with a hopeful vision for a fair world for everyone, and where our Palestinian brothers and sisters find tranquility and prosperity,” Erdogan said on X.

The first lady reflected on the past year, acknowledging the challenges faced by the nation but highlighting significant developments.

Bidding farewell to 2023 and welcoming 2024 with renewed hope, she shared a video compiled from visuals of various developments that made headlines in the country over the past year.

