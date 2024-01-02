Middle East Monitor
Former Israeli soldier discusses night raids on Palestinians in West Bank

A former Israeli soldier spoke about his personal experience conducting night raids on Palestinian homes. During a 2018 interview with BBC HARDtalk, Avner Gvaryahu, executive director of Breaking the Silence, said the selection of targets was based on strategic geographical parameters and ensuring that occupants were innocent civilians. Gvaryahu recounts the profound impact of the fearful and angry gazes of young Palestinians as he invaded their homes, which ultimately compelled him to speak out.

