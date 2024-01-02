Turkiye detains 33 suspected of spying for Israel's Mossad

Turkish authorities have detained 33 people on suspicion of engaging in espionage activities on behalf of Israel’s foreign intelligence service Mossad, security sources said today.

The arrests followed an investigation by the Istanbul prosecutor office’s Terrorism and Organised Crimes Investigation Bureau, focusing on international espionage. Simultaneous raids were carried out across 57 addresses in eight provinces, while search operations for the remaining 13 suspects are underway, Anadolu reported.

The suspects are alleged to have been involved in activities such as reconnaissance, surveillance, assault and abduction on behalf of Mossad.

