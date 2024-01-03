Morocco seizes 1.4 tonnes of cocaine

Moroccan police said it seized 1.488 tonnes of cocaine concealed in banana boxes in the northern Tanger Med port yesterday, Reuters reports.

The drug was found in a container on a Turkiye-bound ship with a European flag departing from South America, the police said in a statement.

The operation was conducted in coordination with Spanish security services, the Moroccan police said, noting that investigations are ongoing.

In October, Moroccan police found 1.37 tonnes of cocaine in Casablanca.

