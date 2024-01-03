Middle East Monitor
Morocco seizes 1.4 tonnes of cocaine

January 3, 2024 at 8:59 am

Cocaine powder. [Photo via Getty Images]

Moroccan police said it seized 1.488 tonnes of cocaine concealed in banana boxes in the northern Tanger Med port yesterday, Reuters reports.

The drug was found in a container on a Turkiye-bound ship with a European flag departing from South America, the police said in a statement.

The operation was conducted in coordination with Spanish security services, the Moroccan police said, noting that investigations are ongoing.

In October, Moroccan police found 1.37 tonnes of cocaine in Casablanca.

