US imam in critical condition after shooting outside mosque in New Jersey

January 3, 2024 at 5:14 pm

A view of Masjid Muhammad- Mosque in Newark, New Jersey [masjidmuhammadnewark/Instagram]

An imam was shot early this morning outside of a mosque in Newark, New Jersey, authorities confirmed.

The shooting took place at 6:16 a.m. (11:16 GMT) outside of the Muhammed-Newark Mosque. The victim, whom police did not identify, was transported to the nearby state-owned University Hospital and is in critical condition.

An investigation is underway. Authorities declined to release additional information.

Multiple calls to the mosque by Anadolu seeking additional information on the incident were not picked up.

NBC New York reported that the victim is Imam Hassan Sharif. A person with that name is listed on the mosque’s website as its resident imam.

