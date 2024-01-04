Hezbollah targets Israeli military sites, causes casualties

Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement targeted Israeli military sites and troop concentrations in northern Israel yesterday, “hitting targets and causing casualties”.

The bombing coincided with commemorations on the fourth anniversary of the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. Both men were killed in an American missile strike at Baghdad International Airport.

The Hezbollah attack on northern Israel also came a day after the murder by the occupation state of the deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, Saleh Al-Arouri, in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Hezbollah said that its fighters “targeted the Zarait barracks and the Jal Al-Alam Israeli site with appropriate weapons, and achieved direct hits.” The movement also targeted Israeli troop gatherings in the vicinity of Al-Malikiyah and the Zibdin barracks in the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms in Lebanon, as well as other Israeli military sites.

Earlier on Wednesday, the official Lebanese News Agency announced that three people were killed in an Israeli raid on a house in the town of Markaba, south of Lebanon. Later, the agency reported that Israeli warplanes bombed Aita Al-Shaab, coinciding with artillery shelling of the town.

Hezbollah and Palestinian factions in Lebanon have exchanged intermittent bombardments daily with the Israel Occupation Forces (IOF) since 8 October, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries on both sides of the border.

READ: Hezbollah Head vows group will not ‘be silent’ after Israeli killing of Hamas deputy Chief