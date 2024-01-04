Palestinian-American Biden education official resigns over Gaza policy

A senior official in the US Education Department stepped down yesterday, citing President Joe Biden’s handling of Israel’s war on Gaza, the latest sign of dissent in the administration as the genocide continues, Reuters reports.

This came as 17 Biden re-election campaign staffers issued a warning in an anonymous letter that Biden could lose voters over the issue.

Tariq Habash, special assistant in the Education Department’s Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development, in a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, said: “I cannot stay silent as this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives, in what leading human rights experts have called a genocidal campaign by the Israeli government.”

— Tariq Habash (@tariqhabash_) January 4, 2024

Habash, a Palestinian-American and an expert on student debt, was appointed early in Biden’s presidency as part of a build-out of the Education Department’s student loan expertise.

In an interview after his resignation he said: “It is a dehumanising thing to hear from the President of the United States… that your life is not valuable. Your identity means less than other people’s identities and it’s okay that tens of thousands of people who look like you and who have similar backgrounds and heritage are dying and being massacred, and that hurts.”

The 17 anonymous Biden re-election campaign staffers, in their letter, published on Medium, urged Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Biden for President staff have seen volunteers quit in droves, and people who have voted blue for decades feel uncertain about doing so for the first time ever, because of this conflict,” the staffers wrote in the letter.

Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller earlier on Wednesday said that the US has not observed acts in Gaza that constitute genocide. His remarks were in response to proceedings launched by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Israel also has denied claims of genocide in Gaza. However, leading rights groups, including UN experts, have been raising the alarm that a genocide is being carried out in Gaza since November.

Josh Paul, a former State Department official, resigned from the Biden administration in October in protest over what he called the administration’s “blind support” for Israel.

In November, more than 1,000 officials in the US Agency for International Development (USAID), part of the State Department, signed an open letter urging the Biden administration to call for an immediate ceasefire.

After at least three cables criticising the administration’s policy were filed with the State Department’s internal “dissent channel,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged disagreements in a November letter.

In December, some staff in the Biden administration held a vigil near the White House to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

