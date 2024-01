Surveillance camera captures Israeli drone strike killing civilians in Deir Al-Balah On 1st January 2024, a surveillance camera in Deir Al-Balah recorded a harrowing drone strike on three civilians. The footage shows the moment a missile, possibly from a drone or reconnaissance aircraft, struck the individuals. The first victim, following Israeli instructions to evacuate, was hit and instantly killed. His brother Ghazi, who came to his aid, and their cousin also became victims of the strike