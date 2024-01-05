Another journalist succumbs to wounds in Gaza

Another Palestinian journalist succumbed to his wounds sustained in Israeli army fire in Gaza City, the Government Media Office in Gaza said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The death of journalist, Akram Al-Shafe’i, who worked for the local Safa news agency, brings the number of journalists killed in Gaza since 7 October to 107.

Akram Al-Shafe’i was injured inside Al-Shifa Hospital when it was bombed and besieged by the Israeli army in November.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October.

At least 22,600 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,910 others injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

