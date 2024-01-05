Lebanon to file urgent complaint against Israel with UNSC

Lebanon has announced that it intends to file a complaint with the UN Security Council against Israel after the assassination of Hamas politburo Deputy Head, Saleh Al-Arouri, and other leaders of the Al-Qassam Brigades in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Tuesday evening, local media reports.

According to the report, Lebanese caretaker Premier, Najib Mikati, condemned the attack as a “new Israeli crime” and an attempt to pull Lebanon into war.

The Lebanese government said in a statement that Mikati asked Foreign Minister, Abdullah Bou Habib, to submit an urgent complaint to the Security Council over the “new Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty” and “blatant targeting” in the southern suburb of Beirut.

Mikati said in a statement: “This explosion is a new Israeli crime that aims to bring Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations after the ongoing daily attacks in the south, which lead to a large number of martyrs and wounded.”

