Scotland's first minister condemns statements calling for the resettlement of the Gazan population Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf condemned the Israeli government members’ statements calling for the relocation of the Gazan population away from Gaza and the establishment of Israeli settlements in Gaza. He emphasised that such actions should be categorised as ethnic cleansing and condemned in the strongest possible manner. Yousaf said: ‘I think political leaders should stop beating around the bush, and should call what they are seeing in Gaza for what it is.’