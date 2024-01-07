2 Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks, including Hamza Wael Al-Dahdouh, son of prominent journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh, says government media office

Two more Palestinian journalists were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, bringing the death toll since Oct. 7 to 109, the government media office said.

In a statement, the office identified the two victims as Hamza Wael Al-Dahdouh, the son of Al Jazeera Gaza bureau chief Wael Al-Dahdouh, and Mustafa Thuraya, who lost their lives in an Israeli bombing on their car in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The media office denounced “in the strongest terms this heinous crime” committed by the “Israeli occupation army against journalists.”

Israel aims to “intimidate journalists in a failed attempt to obscure the truth and prevent media coverage,” the office added.

The media office called “on all press unions, human rights and legal bodies to condemn this crime and denounce its repeated commission by the occupation.”

READ: Former Israeli Ambassador calls on the Western world to take the Gazan population

It also called for pressuring “the occupation to stop the genocidal war against our defenseless people in the Gaza Strip.”

Since Hamas’ cross-border attack on Oct. 7, Israel has continued relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 22,722 Palestinians and injuring 58,166, according to local health authorities.

Israeli authorities claimed that the Hamas attacks have killed around 1,200 Israelis.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.

READ: Over 10 children a day lose a limb in Gaza