Former Israeli Ambassador calls on the Western world to take the Gazan population Dror Eydar, former Israeli Ambassador to Italy, made disturbing remarks on Channel 14 regarding the future of the war on Gaza. Eydar stated the land should be taken away from the Palestinians, given that the Palestinian culture considers a man without his land to be nothing. He emphasises that this is the appropriate ‘punishment’ and urges for the continuation in this direction despite opposing voices. Eydar called upon the Western world saying: ‘I expect the Western world, as they did by welcoming a million Syrian refugees, to open their doors and welcome the people of Gaza.’