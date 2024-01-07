Arab MK recites Darwish poem inside Knesset in response to Gaza transfer plans Arab member of the Knesset Ahamd Tibi blasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a speech at the Knesset, saying 'Gazans will stay in Gaza' but it is the PM himself who will soon be leaving his own residence in Jerusalem's Gaza Street. This comes as a response to an article he read out discussing plans to transfer the population of Gaza to other countries. Since 7 October 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has claimed the lives of over 23,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. It has also internally displaced 90% of Gaza's 2.2 million residents and destroyed 70% of buildings in the besieged Strip.