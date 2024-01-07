Israeli TV show celebrates soldier's jokes amidst the demolition of Palestinian homes in Khan Younis As controversial videos of home demolitions in Gaza continue to surface, Israeli TV channel 14 decided to elevate the controversy, celebrating an officer’s jokes during home demolitions in Khan Younis. Officer Shovi Grozman filmed himself making an advertisement addressing Israeli investors to make investment offers for the area of demolished houses in Khan Younis. The commentators advised the soldiers to demolish more homes as investment needs more units and to have a contract term stating: ‘Israel won’t demolish again.’ The disturbing conversation ended when the anchor offered the soldier’s number for the investments and offered a discount if they mentioned his referral. Such celebration of war crimes emphasises the reality of the lack of accountability amongst the Israeli forces.