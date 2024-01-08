Turkiye’s parliament speaker slams Islamic countries’ lack of solidarity on Gaza

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus has criticised the lack of unity and solidarity among the countries of the Islamic world regarding the Palestinian issue, Anadolu news agency reported.

Speaking during the Fourth International Summit of Model Secondary Schools of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul yesterday, Kurtulmus said Islamic countries are obligated to achieve unity and solidarity among themselves, as a basic condition for achieving lasting peace first in Jerusalem, and then around the world.

He pointed out that there are “rightful questions” raised by Muslim youth about the role of the United Nations, the European Union, and human rights defenders around the world, in the face of the tragedies and pain that the region is witnessing.

“What are the Islamic countries and the OIC doing regarding the Palestinian issue? Where are they in relation to what is happening there?” Kurtulmus asked, stressing that despite this, the world is witnessing the “post-Zionism” era, when Zionism will end and humanity breathes a sigh of relief.

