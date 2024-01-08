Palestine condemns Israel’s massacres in Gaza, Jenin

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the “horrific massacres” committed by Israeli occupation forces in Al-Faluja, in the north of the Gaza Strip, and the massacre committed in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, as an extension of the genocidal war waged by Israel against the Palestinians.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Foreign Ministry considered the ongoing massacres in all areas of the Gaza Strip “an official Israeli response” to the European and American efforts and the visits to the region.

It stressed that the ruthless attacks against the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the ethnic cleansing and extrajudicial killing of Palestinian civilians, as well as the genocide being perpetrated against Gaza are deliberate Israeli manoeuvres against international law and calls for a ceasefire and an end to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry added that the international community and the countries that support Israel are once again abandoning their humanity and human rights principles.

It warned that Israel is exploiting the international community’s silence to prolong the war and ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip, allowing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to buy more time for his coalition government to remain in power.

