Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir clash during cabinet meeting, Gallant leaves during Security minister speech

May 18, 2024 at 10:42 am

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (L) in East Jerusalem on January 27, 2023. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (L) in East Jerusalem on January 27, 2023. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

An Israeli channel reported on Friday that a sharp confrontation broke out between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir during a cabinet session.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation Kan reported on Friday evening that during a session of the Israeli Security Cabinet, a heated confrontation broke out between Ben-Gvir and Netanyahu.

The channel quoted Ben-Gvir as saying that Yoav Gallant left the cabinet session during his speech, causing him to direct his speech to Netanyahu and demand that he dismiss the defence minister, explaining that Gallant left the room whenever he spoke.

Major disagreements arose within the Israeli political level regarding the “day after” the war on the Gaza Strip, especially between Netanyahu and Gallant.

Gallant was quoted asking Netanyahu to announce that: “The ‘day after Hamas’ will only be achieved with Palestinian entities taking control of Gaza, accompanied by international actors, establishing a governing alternative to Hamas’s rule. This, above all, is an interest of the State of Israel.” He added: “Indecision is, in essence, a decision. This leads to a dangerous course, which promotes the idea of Israeli military and civilian governance in Gaza.”

The Israeli minister of defence considered this course dangerous to Israel’s national security, calling on Netanyahu to make the decision and announce that Israel will not control Gaza after the end of the war on the Strip, noting that this is a national test, even if it comes at a political price.

