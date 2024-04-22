Ben-Gvir accuses Israel Gantz of harming Israel's security

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir accused War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz of harming Israel’s security and reminded him that he hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at his home.

Ben-Gvir said: “The person who harmed the security of the State of Israel, who drove the concept of containment and surrender to Hamas, endangered Golani’s soldiers, brought in workers from Gaza, opened the checkpoints in the West Bank, shut down the emergency response teams, and hosted [Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas] in his home, is Gantz.” This was in reference to Gantz’s time as defence minister from 2020 to 2022.

He added, “In my opinion, someone like him should not sit in the cabinet.”

Gantz had previously told reporters that “ministers who harm the security of the state should not sit in the cabinet.”

Read: Israel’s Netanyahu accuses DM of leaking information from closed security meetings