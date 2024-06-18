MBS: Gaza war must stop immediately

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, stressed the urgent need to halt the war on Gaza immediately and called on the international community to recognise the State of Palestine within the pre-1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that MBS made the remarks during the annual reception at the Royal Court in Mina Palace on Monday. The event was attended by heads of state, high officials, Muslim dignitaries, guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, guests of government agencies and heads of delegations and pilgrims affairs offices who performed Hajj this year, to mark the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha.

In his address, MBS stated: “As we celebrate Eid al-Adha, heinous crimes are being committed against our brothers in Gaza. We urgently call for an immediate halt to this aggression.”

He stressed the importance of an immediate cessation of the Israeli attacks and urged the international community to take all necessary measures to ensure the protection of lives in Gaza.

Bin Salman also highlighted the significance of implementing a recent United Nations Security Council resolution regarding a proposed immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

According to SPA, Bin Salman reiterated the kingdom’s call for the international community to recognise an independent Palestinian state “on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.” He stated that this recognition would allow the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights and establish a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

