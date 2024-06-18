Palestinians in Gaza left thirsty as Israel blocks fuel deliveries

Thirsty Palestinians line up to get clean water distributed through mobile tanks in Nuseirat, Gaza on 18 June 2024 [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] Thirsty Palestinians line up to get clean water distributed through mobile tanks in Nuseirat, Gaza on 18 June 2024 [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] Thirsty Palestinians line up to get clean water distributed through mobile tanks in Nuseirat, Gaza on 18 June 2024 [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] Thirsty Palestinians line up to get clean water distributed through mobile tanks in Nuseirat, Gaza on 18 June 2024 [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] Thirsty Palestinians line up to get clean water distributed through mobile tanks in Nuseirat, Gaza on 18 June 2024 [Mohammed Asad/MEMO]

Displaced Palestinians in Gaza are struggling to meet their water needs as Israel continues to ban the entry of fuel into the enclave thus stopping the delivery of water and the operation of desalination plants.

More than one million Palestinians are now crowded into the western region of Gaza, along the coast, after being displaced on numerous occasions, most recently from the southernmost city of Rafah.

UNRWA and the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility have been working to supply fuel to desalination plants but this has not always been possible.

The lack of water has led to the spread of disease among displaced Palestinians who have been forced to live in overcrowded conditions.

In an effort to alleviate the burden, charities have been distributing water which has been drawn from wells or from desalination plants which have operated intermittently, however the quantities are insufficient for the needs of residents.

Scores of displaced people gathered as a truck carrying water containers arrived in Nuseirat. The scene as the truck arrives is testament to the desperation of people who have been left thirsty and unable to access their basic water needs as a result of Israel’s genocidal campaign against Palestinians.

As a result of its bombing of Gaza, Israel has destroyed many water tanks and destroyed more than 400 wells. The vast destruction it has left behind means trucks cannot access the majority of areas, forcing residents to move to localities where dirty roads are accessible so they can attempt to provide for their families’ food and water needs when donations arrive.

The situation is expected to get ever more critical as summer temperatures continue to rise, with cases of dehydration and heart stroke expected to increase.

