Jordan: Islamic Action Front says it will continue to work and has nothing to hide

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Action Front in Jordan, Wael Saqqa, has said that the party will continue to perform its role as an independent political party, fully independent administratively and in its decisions, in accordance with Jordanian law and the constitution. He also affirmed that the party has no organisational ties to any other party or movement.

Saqqa made his comment after the Jordanian authorities outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood in the country. He said that the party trusts the Jordanian judiciary, which has the final say in ensuring the integrity of its legal status. He also expressed his confidence that the country will pass safely through the crisis it is facing, relying on dialogue and reason, and emphasising that all Jordanians share the goal of strengthening the domestic front.

During a press conference held on Wednesday evening at the party’s General Secretariat headquarters, Saqqa noted that the Front complied with a directive from the public prosecutor by granting judicial police full access to its offices across the Kingdom, noting that all branches were opened for inspection and that they signed off for some party documents and office equipment seized in order to be inspected further. He also noted that no party members were arrested.

“As the largest Jordanian party for more than 30 years, with 31 members in the House of Representatives and more than 40 branches in the Kingdom, we have carried out all our operations in accordance with the Jordanian Parties’ Law and the Constitution,” explained the official. “We believe that we are exercising our constitutional right in accordance with the Parties’ Law and the party’s objectives declared in its bylaws to defend the interests of the nation and the citizen, preserve Jordan’s security, safety and stability, and interact positively with various national issues through the party and its parliamentary bloc. We have nothing to hide.”

