Blitz operation: Israel carries out airdrop in Yafour, rural Damascus

Syrian sources reported early Friday that an Israeli special forces unit carried out an airdrop operation in the Yafour area, located roughly 10 kilometres from the capital, Damascus.

Local sources said they heard around 10 loud explosions in the area, near the outskirts of the Qudsaya suburb.

According to the reports, three helicopters were seen flying over the area and carrying out the airdrop operation at a site that once belonged to the former Syrian Republican Guard, affiliated with the Assad regime.

The sources added that the Israeli commandos searched the military site for nearly five hours before leaving the area aboard the helicopters.

READ: Israeli army chief enters Syrian territory amid reports of possible normalisation deal