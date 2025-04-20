Middle East Monitor
Jordan, Iraq discuss preparations for upcoming Arab summit in Baghdad

April 20, 2025 at 5:07 pm

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks during press conference following his meeting on Syria in Aqaba, Jordan, on December 14, 2024 [Arda Küçükkaya/Anadolu Agency]

The foreign ministers of Jordan and Iraq held talks on Sunday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Arab summit in Baghdad next month, Anadolu reports.

Ayman Safadi met with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, who arrived in Amman early Sunday to deliver an invitation to King Abdullah II to attend the Arab summit in the Iraqi capital on May 17.

Discussions between Safadi and Hussein also dwelt on bilateral relations and regional developments, a Jordanian Foreign Ministry readout said.

The two diplomats stressed that both Amman and Baghdad are keen on enhancing prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields to achieve common interests, the ministry said.

Last month, Iraq said that it would host the annual Arab summit in Baghdad on May 17.

