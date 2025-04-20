Iraqi Foreign Minister discusses developments in US-Iran talks during UAE visit

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed developments in US-Iran talks with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar on Saturday, according to the UAE’s official news agency, WAM, Anadolu reports.

Hussein, who arrived in Abu Dhabi, said talks remain the best means to resolve disputes and avoid escalation in the region.

The meeting between Hussein and Al Marar included discussions on ways to strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries, as well as developments on negotiations with the US.

Hussein stressed “the importance of avoiding the outbreak of any conflict in the region, given the potentially catastrophic consequences for all parties involved.”

READ: Iraq hails Turkiye as ‘important partner’ in securing stability in region

He emphasized “the need for regional cooperation to build a sustainable security framework that safeguards the interests of all sides.”

The Iraqi minister also pointed to “the urgent need to build bridges of stability through identifying common ground.”

Al Marar praised the strength of the fraternal relations between the UAE and Iraq.

He asserted that achieving development and political stability in the region “can only take place in a secure and stable environment.”

He also highlighted the importance of joint coordination on mechanisms to enhance regional security, especially in light of current challenges.​​​​​​​

The second round of indirect talks between the US and Iran on Tehran’s nuclear program concluded Saturday in Rome with an agreement to hold a third round next week.

READ: Syrian president meets Iraqi premier in Doha, facilitated by Emir of Qatar