Iraq hails Turkiye as ‘important partner’ in securing stability in region

Iraq has hailed Turkiye as “an important partner” in securing stability within the region, amid increasing cooperation between Ankara and Baghdad in the security and defence sectors.

Following his attendance at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum over the past week, Iraqi foreign minister Fuad Hussein’s office released a statement on Tuesday which said that “Turkiye and Iraq are working to strengthen cooperation to deal with common challenges such as the fight against terrorism and border management”.

Hussein also highlighted Turkiye’s prominent role in the recent events in Syria that saw the toppling of the late Assad regime on 8 December and the subsequent establishment of a new interim government.

Calling the relative stability in Syria a “critical factor” for the overall stability of the region, the Iraqi foreign minister also condemned the strikes on the country by Israel over the past four months, stating that “external interventions, especially Israel’s constant attacks on Syrian territory, are complicating the situation and increasing tensions”.

Hussein also condemned Israel’s ongoing military offensive on Gaza and the bombardment of the Strip a “clear violation of international law”.

