Iraq Premier accepts Turkiye invite to visit Ankara next month

April 17, 2025 at 3:44 pm

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani speaks during a press conference following a visit to the Najaf Governorate on 23 May, 2024 [QASSEM AL-KAABI/AFP via Getty Images]

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, welcomed a Turkish invitation on Thursday to visit Ankara to attend a meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in May,  Anadolu Agency reports.

A statement by Al-Sudani’s office said the Premier met with Turkish Ambassador, Anil Bora Inan, who delivered an invitation from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend the meeting.

The Prime Minister said Iraq is keen “on maintaining the momentum of relations with Turkiye, which are developing at various levels.”

He also directed the preparation of all joint files between the two countries, including in the fields of security, water, industry, energy, transport and others, to serve the interests of both nations.

