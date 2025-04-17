Iraq summons Lebanese ambassador about 'discomfort' over Aoun's remarks

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry summoned the Lebanese ambassador to Baghdad on Wednesday to express “discomfort” with remarks made by Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun regarding the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF).

“We will not replicate the Popular Mobilisation Forces’ experience in integrating Hezbollah into the army, nor will it be allowed to form an independent unit within the military,” Aoun told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed earlier on Wednesday.

“The PMF is an important part of Iraq’s official security and military structure. It is a government-sanctioned institution and should not be cited as an example in the context of Lebanon’s internal affairs, which do not concern Iraq,” said Iraq’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Bilateral Relations, Mohammed Bahr Al-Uloom.

“The Lebanese president’s connection in this context was not appropriate, and it would have been appropriate not to involve Iraq in the internal Lebanese crisis or to use an official Iraqi institution as an example in this context.” Aoun’s words provoked “a sense of unease among Iraqis,” he added, “especially since Iraq has never hesitated to stand by Lebanon in various circumstances.”

Al-Uloom expressed his hope that the Lebanese presidency would clarify the remarks in a way that preserves bilateral relations and respects the sovereignty of each country.

