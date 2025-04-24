France, Germany, UK condemn Israel over Gaza aid blockade

France, Germany and the United Kingdom have condemned Israel’s ongoing blockade of the Gaza Strip’s access to humanitarian aid, and urged the occupation state to allow the delivery of supplies and agree a ceasefire.

In a joint statement by the French, German and British foreign ministers on Wednesday, they acknowledged that “Israel has now fully blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza for over fifty days” in a move that means essential supplies “are either no longer available or quickly running out.”

The ministers warned that the blockade is primarily affecting Palestinian civilians, including one million children, who “face an acute risk of starvation, epidemic disease and death.” they described the current situation as “intolerable”. They stressed that the blockade must end.

“Humanitarian aid must never be used as a political tool and Palestinian territory must not be reduced nor subjected to any demographic change”, they insisted. “Israel is bound under international law to allow the unhindered passage of humanitarian aid.”

The diplomats also criticised recent remarks by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz regarding plans for a prolonged Israeli occupation of Gaza after the conflict, as well as other territories in Lebanon and Syria that are occupied by Israeli forces. “Minister Katz’s recent comments politicising humanitarian aid and Israeli plans to remain in Gaza after the war are unacceptable; they harm prospects for peace.”

Highlighting the neutrality of humanitarian work and its separation from politics, the ministers insisted that aid should be allowed to reach those in need, regardless of the political or military situation. “Israel must ensure unhindered access for the UN and humanitarian organisations to operate safely across Gaza” they said, expressing their “outrage at recent strikes by Israeli forces on humanitarian personnel, infrastructure, premises and healthcare facilities.”

They concluded their statement by urging all parties to return to a ceasefire. “We continue to call on Hamas for the immediate release of all the remaining hostages, who are enduring terrible suffering. We must all work towards the implementation of a two-state solution, which is the only way to bring long-lasting peace and security to both Israelis and Palestinians and ensure long-term stability in the region.”

