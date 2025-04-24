Israel continues relentless assault on Jenin for 93rd consecutive day

Israeli occupation forces yesterday continued their military operation for the 93rd straight day, in the city and refugee camp of Jenin, marked by widespread destruction, the burning of homes, and the conversion of residential buildings into military outposts.

According to the Wafa news agency, Israeli occupation forces have installed an iron gate near the Return Roundabout on the western side of the camp. A loud explosion was reported within the camp, an area currently sealed off and inaccessible to Palestinian civilians.

Jenin Mayor, Muhammad Jarrar, said Israeli bulldozers are carrying out extensive demolition inside the camp under a total media and electricity blackout. He reported that around 600 homes have been completely destroyed, while the remaining homes have suffered significant damage, leaving them uninhabitable.

Efforts are currently underway to set up temporary shelters for the 21,000 Palestinian people displaced by the ongoing assault. Since the beginning of the military campaign, 39 Palestinians have been killed, with dozens more injured and arrested.

Israeli media circulated a photo yesterday showing Israeli occupation soldiers inside the Grand Mosque in Jenin Camp, sparking further outrage.

Elsewhere in the Jenin district, Israeli armoured vehicles stormed the town of Ya’bad on Monday night. During the raid, a civilian vehicle, roadside vegetable stands and electricity infrastructure were destroyed. No injuries were reported.

In the village of Al-Jalameh, north of Jenin, Israeli bulldozers also demolished ten greenhouses belonging to local farmer Wassef Abu Farha and his son. The greenhouses spanned an area of approximately ten dunams (2.5 acres).

