Oman and Russia sign visa waiver during Sultan Haitham’s visit to Moscow

Oman and Russia have signed a landmark mutual visa exemption agreement for ordinary passport holders, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties. The deal was announced yesterday during Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s official visit to Moscow, which also commemorated 40 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The visa waiver—one of ten key agreements inked during the visit—will allow citizens from both countries to enter visa-free for up to 30 days per visit, with a maximum of 90 days per year. It reflects deepening cooperation between Muscat and Moscow across political, economic, and cultural spheres.

Sultan Haitham held high-level talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, covering a range of topics including trade, investment, and regional issues. The meeting underscored Muscat’s expanding diplomatic profile and Moscow’s ongoing bid to broaden alliances in the Middle East.

Russian state media citing the Kremlin, also confirmed reports that Putin raised the stalled Iran nuclear deal during his discussions with the Omani ruler. Oman has long played a mediating role in regional diplomacy, including past nuclear negotiations between Iran and the West.

The visit coincided with the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on 26 September 1985, a milestone both sides used to reaffirm their commitment to enhanced cooperation.

