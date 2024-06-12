Israel official: UNSC resolution allows war on Gaza to continue

An Israeli government official yesterday claimed that the latest UN Security Council resolution regarding the situation in Gaza allows Israel to achieve all its goals before ending the war.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added: “Israel will not end the war before achieving all its goals, which are to destroy Hamas’s military capabilities [and end] its rule, release all hostages, and ensure that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future.”

“The proposal enables Israel to achieve these goals, and Israel will indeed do so,” he added, claiming “the broad outlines [of the Security Council resolution] that were presented make this possible.”

The statement coincided with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s departure from Israel after meetings with senior officials there, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as part of a Middle Eastern tour that also includes Jordan, Egypt and Qatar, his eighth since the outbreak of the war.

On Monday evening, the Security Council adopted by 14 votes in favour — with the Russian Federation abstaining — a resolution proposing a comprehensive three-phase ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza, urging both Israel and Hamas to implement it fully and without delay and condition.

Analysts have, however warned, that details of the ceasefire deal have not been publicised and therefore it is ambiguous and susceptible to manipulation. While a clause opposing Israel’s “security buffer zone” in Gaza was removed.

