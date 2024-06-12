Egypt: Sisi demands Israel withdraw from Rafah, end war on Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday called on Israel to withdraw from the Palestinian city of Rafah near the border with Egypt and stop its war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a speech at the Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza Conference, organised by Jordan with the participation of the United Nations, Al-Sisi said he expects the conference to provide hope for a different tomorrow that restores to the Palestinians their human dignity and their legitimate right to live in peace, as well as some confidence in international law, justice and the credibility of the rules-based international order.

He pointed to Egypt’s repeated warning of the repercussions of this war, particularly the grave repercussions of the Israeli military operations in Rafah, including the creation of a situation that hinders the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza via the Rafah Crossing.

“Immediate, effective and concrete steps” must be taken to achieve “an immediate, comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and the immediate release of all hostages and detainees,” he added. While Israel must be forced to end its siege on Gaza and stop using starvation as a weapon to punish Palestinians.

