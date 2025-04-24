Saudi Arabia approves extradition deal with Morocco

The Saudi Council of Ministers has approved three agreements with Morocco aimed at strengthening mutual cooperation in criminal matters between the two countries.

During a cabinet meeting chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Jeddah on Tuesday, the council ratified agreements on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, extradition of wanted persons, and the transfer of convicted individuals between the Saudi and Moroccan governments.

The three agreements were originally signed on 13 November 2024 in Riyadh, in the presence of Morocco’s Minister of Justice, Abdellatif Ouahbi, and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif.

Ouahbi said the accords “complete the legal and judicial cooperation programme between the two countries and reflect the strong historical partnership that binds them.” He added: “The agreements will support both countries’ efforts to ensure security and stability, enhance judicial and legal cooperation, reinforce justice, and combat impunity in transnational crimes.”

