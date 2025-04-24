Pakistan says any Indian attempt to divert, stop flow of water will be considered act of war

Any Indian attempt to divert or stop water flow according to the Indus Waters Treaty would be considered an act of war, Pakistan warned on Thursday, a day after New Delhi suspended the 1960 agreement following an attack in disputed Kashmir that killed 26 people, Anadolu Agency reports.

Announcing reciprocal measures after a National Security Committee meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan said it will suspend the 1972 Simla agreement and close the Wagah border, currently the only legal crossing between the two countries, with immediate effect.

Islamabad also suspended all trade with India including to and from any third country through Pakistan, and closed airspace for all Indian-owned or Indian-operated airlines.

Pakistan mirrored India’s measure, suspending all visas issued under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Visa Exemption Scheme.

“Pakistan vehemently rejects the Indian announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance,” the Pakistani statement read.

“The Treaty is a binding international agreement brokered by the World Bank and contains no provision for unilateral suspension. Water is a Vital National Interest of Pakistan, a lifeline for its 240 million people and its availability will be safeguarded at all costs. Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power.”

The statement said “Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India including but not limited to Simla Agreement in abeyance, till India desists from its manifested behaviour of fomenting terrorism inside Pakistan; trans-national killings; and non-adherence to international law and UN resolutions on Kashmir.”

Pakistan also expelled military advisers from India’s diplomatic mission in Islamabad.

