Israel strikes Gaza police station killing 10

An Israeli air strike hit a police station in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip today, killing at least ten people, local health authorities said according to Reuters.

Medics said two Israeli missiles hit the police station, located near a market, which led to the wounding of dozens of people in addition to the ten deaths. The identities of those killed were not immediately clear.

Local health authorities said at least 30 Palestinians have been killed in a series of fresh air strikes across the war-ravaged Gaza Strip today.

Israel resumed its genocidal offensive on the Gaza Strip on 18 March, abandoning a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January. It has killed more than 1,900 Palestinians since it relaunched its assault.

The occupation army has killed nearly 51,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the enclave since October 2023.

