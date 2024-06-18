Egypt pilot dies mid-flight forcing co-pilot to change course

An Egyptian pilot passed away mid-flight while steering the aircraft from Cairo to Taif, Saudi Arabia.

In a poignant scene, social media users shared a video capturing the moment passengers listened as the co-pilot announced the pilot’s death over the plane’s intercom while the aircraft was still airborne.

In his announcement, he said: “We apologise for diverting the flight to King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah due to the death of my brother and friend, Captain Hassan, the pilot.”

Captain Hassan Youssef Adas, the flight commander, died after suffering a medical emergency during flight NE130, which had departed from Cairo airport en route to Taif. Following his death, the aircraft landed at King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah.

Local media reported that the pilot was in his late thirties, unmarried, and had been experiencing health issues related to obesity and its complications.

