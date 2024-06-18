Egypt President Sisi returns from Hajj, praises Saudi organisation

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and his delegation returned to Egypt yesterday after performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that Al-Sisi was seen off at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Makkah Region Deputy Governor Prince Saud Bin Mishaal Bin Abdulaziz and other senior officials.

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdelfattah El-Sisi went on Hajj to Mecca pic.twitter.com/i65zjEDGhn — Global Info Factory (@GlobalInfoFact) June 14, 2024

During his pilgrimage, President Al-Sisi held a “brotherly meeting” on Sunday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) in Mina. Earlier that day, Al-Sisi expressed his gratitude to King Salman and MBS for the warm reception he received during his pilgrimage. He also praised the Saudi authorities for the “outstanding” organisation of the Hajj ritual, noting the services provided to millions of pilgrims amid safety and security.

On social media, the Egyptian president extended his greetings to all Muslims worldwide on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, wishing prosperity and blessings for both Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Al-Sisi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, initially visiting the holy city of Madinah where he prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque and visited the Prophet’s grave before proceeding to Makkah for the Hajj rituals. The Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry noted that around 1.8 million pilgrims from various countries attended this year’s Hajj, among them were 56,000 Egyptians.

