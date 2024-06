Millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah for the Hajj More than 2 million pilgrims are expected to carry out the Hajj rituals in Makkah this year. The annual pilgrimage is compulsory on all Muslims who are able to carry it out once in their lifetime. Last week, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, told attendees that 'Hajj is for worship, not political slogans', in an apparent bid to quash any planned calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. He added that security staff would be on alert.