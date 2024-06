Saudi: Hajj is for worship, not political slogans In an apparent effort to call on people not to speak out about the genocide taking place in Gaza during the annual Muslim pilgrimage, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, said, 'Hajj is for worship, not political slogans', adding that security staff would be on alert to ensure the smooth running of the pilgrimage which begins early next week.