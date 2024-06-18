Middle East Monitor
Gaza farm destroyed by aid air drop

A farmer in the besieged Gaza Strip sent a message to those carrying out air drops of humanitarian aid, 'you destroyed my farm!' Raed Al-Agha found that his polytunnel had been destroyed by an air drop of food aid into the Gaza Strip. The irony is that while farms like these are a sustainable source of food production, the assistance from aid drops will last a few days at the most. The inaccuracy of aid drops has caused multiple problems in Gaza, including crushing people to death, not reaching those most in need and drifting out to sea, meaning desperate people have drowned trying to retrieve the packages.

June 18, 2024 at 3:44 pm

