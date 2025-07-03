‘Quiet Pogrom in West Bank’ | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

Palestine This Week opens with a close look at Gaza, where talk of a ceasefire deal is gaining traction. Reports suggest that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will soon travel to Washington to finalise an agreement. But behind the diplomatic theatre lies a deeper concern: has anything really changed on the ground? As Israeli attacks continue, the episode asks what purpose this ceasefire would serve—and for whom.

The discussion moves to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Since the end of May, more than 549 Palestinians have been killed while trying to collect aid, taking the total to more than 56,000. Alongside this, new research suggests that the true death toll could be many times higher than reported.

In the West Bank, Israeli settler violence has reached a new intensity. Homes and vehicles are being torched with military backing, in what Israeli media timidly describe as a “quiet pogrom.” At the same time, Israeli ministers are threatening to impeach Arab MK Ayman Odeh, while openly calling for ethnic cleansing.

Host Nasim Ahmed and guest Mouin Rabbani end the episode by reflecting on the international fallout from Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York and Bob Vylan’s chant “death, death to the IDF.”

