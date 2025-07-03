Middle East Monitor
Italy reaffirms its ‘total commitment’ to ending Israeli operations in Gaza

July 3, 2025 at 11:50 am

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani attends the EU Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels, Belgium on January 27, 2025. [Dursun Aydemir – Anadolu Agency]

Italy’s foreign minister reaffirmed his country’s “total commitment” to ending Israel’s military operations in Gaza as soon as possible, Anadolu reports.

“First 60-day ceasefire cannot be missed,” Antonio Tajani said Wednesday in a statement released by the Italian Foreign Ministry following phone calls with his Qatari, Egyptian and Canadian counterparts.

“The mediation of the US, Egypt and Qatar must be successful. Italy will do what is necessary in the G7 and the EU to support it,” said Tajani as reported by ANSA news agency.

“The possibility of a first 60-day ceasefire is a decisive step that cannot be missed,” he added.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Israel has agreed to “the necessary conditions” to finalize a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, urging the Palestinian resistance group Hamas to accept the proposal.

“Attacks involving Palestinian civilians must be stopped, Israeli hostages must be freed, a ceasefire must be consolidated and the (Gaza) Strip reopened to aid,” added Tajani.

The Israeli army, despite international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 57,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

