Gaza endowments ministry reports graves shortage, urges support for martyrs’ dignified funerals

The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in the Gaza Strip issued an urgent humanitarian appeal on Wednesday, warning that graves have run out in most areas of the Strip due to the ongoing Israeli aggression, the widespread destruction of cemeteries, and the ban on the entry of construction and burial materials.

In an official statement, the ministry said that since the war began in October 2023, the Israeli occupation has destroyed more than 40 cemeteries, either partially or completely. It also prevents access to cemeteries within areas under its military control, which has reduced the space available for burials and caused the bodies of martyrs to accumulate in hospitals, schools, and courtyards of homes.

The ministry explained that it is facing a major crisis in burying the martyrs due to the ongoing blockade and the prohibition on the entry of shrouds, cement, and marble. As a result, local authorities have had to use clay, rubble from destroyed buildings, and sheets of zinc as temporary alternatives, despite their scarcity and high cost. The cost of preparing a single grave has reached between 700 and 1,000 shekels ($206 and $295), increasing the hardship faced by the families of martyrs.

In light of this worsening situation, the ministry launched a campaign titled Ikram (Honour), aimed at building free graves that provide a dignified burial for the martyrs. It issued an urgent appeal to Arab and Islamic nations, international relief agencies, and charitable individuals to support this humanitarian and religious initiative.