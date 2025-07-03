Middle East Monitor
Gaza endowments ministry reports graves shortage, urges support for martyrs’ dignified funerals

July 3, 2025 at 9:42 am

Friends and relatives mourn after Indonesian Hospital director doctor Marwan al-Sultan was killed along with 7 members of his family following an Israeli attack on an apartment located in 17th Junction in Gaza City, Gaza on July 2, 2025. [Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency]

The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in the Gaza Strip issued an urgent humanitarian appeal on Wednesday, warning that graves have run out in most areas of the Strip due to the ongoing Israeli aggression, the widespread destruction of cemeteries, and the ban on the entry of construction and burial materials.

In an official statement, the ministry said that since the war began in October 2023, the Israeli occupation has destroyed more than 40 cemeteries, either partially or completely. It also prevents access to cemeteries within areas under its military control, which has reduced the space available for burials and caused the bodies of martyrs to accumulate in hospitals, schools, and courtyards of homes.

The ministry explained that it is facing a major crisis in burying the martyrs due to the ongoing blockade and the prohibition on the entry of shrouds, cement, and marble. As a result, local authorities have had to use clay, rubble from destroyed buildings, and sheets of zinc as temporary alternatives, despite their scarcity and high cost. The cost of preparing a single grave has reached between 700 and 1,000 shekels ($206 and $295), increasing the hardship faced by the families of martyrs.

In light of this worsening situation, the ministry launched a campaign titled Ikram (Honour), aimed at building free graves that provide a dignified burial for the martyrs. It issued an urgent appeal to Arab and Islamic nations, international relief agencies, and charitable individuals to support this humanitarian and religious initiative.

Israel restricts baby formula, medical access into Gaza amid child hunger crisis: Report

