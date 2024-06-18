Middle East Monitor
Sadio Mane wants to leave Saudi league, Spanish media claims

June 18, 2024 at 10:10 am

Sadio Mane of Al Nassr looks on prior the Saudi Pro League match at Al Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 27, 2024 [Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images]

Senegalese international football star Sadio Mane is looking to leave the Saudi league during the upcoming summer transfer period, press reports claim.

According to the Spanish newspaper Todofichajes, Mane does not want to continue within Al-Nassr Football Club, which he joined last summer from Bayern Munich.

The newspaper pointed out that there are many clubs that want to sign Mane during the summer period, most notably Turkish club Fenerbahce, which is coached by former Chelsea and Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho.

Todofichajes added that Al-Nassr will allow the Senegalese star to leave its ranks, if a suitable financial offer of no less than €15 million ($16 million) is received.

